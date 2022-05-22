Despite assuming the goal with some slips, Sebastian Jurado showed why he was hired and after the veteran’s absence due to injury Jose de Jesus Coronathe substitute goalkeeper shone with his own light in the final stretch of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League and in Cruz Azul they already plan to renew it for four more years.

After the departure of John Reynoso in the technical direction and with the failure in the CONCACAF Champions League and in the leagueafter being eliminated in quarter finals before the tigers of the UANL, the renewal in The Ferris Wheel is coming, some elements will leave, others could fix their permanence, but apparently Jurado would stay longer.

And it is that in his stage with the extinct Red Sharks of the VeracruzSebastián Jurado knew the nightmarish moments of his short stay in the maximum circuit, but thanks to his saves he was summoned to join the Cementera institution where he could not show off having “Chuy” Corona at all times.

We recommend you read

However, it will have jurisdiction for the Opening 2022since José de Jesús Corona is already in optimal conditions and Andres Gudino will return to Blue Cross after your loan with the Tepatitlana team that plays in the Expansion Leagueso it will depend on his performance to stay in the starting eleven.