The season that includes Opening tournaments 2022 and Clausura 2023 registered 852 goals in the Regular Phase, which makes it the best soccer year since 2015-2016 and the second best accumulated since the creation of Liga MX in 2012.

The Apertura 2022 tournament registered 420 goals, added to the 432 of the Clausura 2023, which represent for the tournament history, the two with the highest scoring record since the Apertura 2015 with 461.

Compared to the previous campaign, the current season grew 18.5%, registering 133 goals, in the 34 qualifying days, compared to the 719 scored in the 2021-2022 season of the MX League.

*In the 19-20 season, the Apertura had a Regular Phase of 19 dates and the Clausura was suspended due to a pandemic.

The average of goals in the 34 days of regular phaseof both tournaments, it was 25 goals per date, highlighting day 11 of the Apertura 2022 with the highest scoring quota with a total of 34 goals, followed by day 3 of the Clausura 2023 with 33 annotations.

For its part, in the 306 qualifying matches there was an average of 2.78 goals per game. In the current season, 31 games had five goals, 16 had six goals, and there were 4 games with seven goals.

The best offensives of the 2022/23 season of the MX League they were América with 74 goals, Monterrey scored 64, while Toluca and Santos Laguna celebrated 61 times.