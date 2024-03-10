In the match that appeared as the highlight of Matchday 11, he did not clash and America and Tigers They delivered a good match with finishes in both goals, but it was the Eagles who took advantage and added 3 points that returned them to the top of the league. Liga MX at least a few hours.

The match started with dominance by Tigres who took the opportunity to rest some of their starters, but they were still very powerful, but that was reflected in the scoreboard. For its part, America also saved its strongest pieces and sent an alternate team that complied, preventing the cats from scoring.

Tigres had more to come but it did not materialize until the 27th minute and the goal would arrive that would open the scoring and it was courtesy of Javairô Dilrosun who took advantage of a ball into space and with pure speed and positioning beat the cats' defense to put the first of the game left-footed.

America is the leader of Clausura 2024 | Photo: Jam Media

This is how the first half would end. America had a couple more arrivals but without much success on goal. Tigres got closer but in the same way the defense was well stopped by André Jardine and they avoided the tying goal. In the second half things would change in search of a new score.

América would throw some of its starters onto the field, as well as Tigres. Elements such as Julián Quiñones, Henry Martín or André-Pierre Gignac They were already on the field of play but the changes were of little use for the visit because at minute 69, Alejandro Zendejas noted the

goal that was worth the ticket only because of his control after a long pass from Kevin Álvarez, then inside the area he scored with his left foot to make it 2-0.

Tigres was not fine when attacking | Photo: Jam Media

In the final part of the game, Tigres came closer with a clear play by Marcelo Flores but the last touch on goal was not what was expected and he sent it over the goal. Thus the duel culminated in victory for America.

With their victory, the Águilas reached 24 points and momentarily they position themselves as the new leaders of the Liga MX, they will have to wait for Monterey Play to find out if you will be first or second at the end of Matchday 11.