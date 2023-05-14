Mexico City.- America was exhibited by the St. Louis Athletic in the return game of the Quarter finals of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. the goals of Unai Bilbao (18′) and Leo Bonatini (31′) they upset the plans of the team Fernando Ortiz who suffered a provisional defeat, 0-2, which left this tie for anyone in the Aztec stadium today.

From minute one the Tunisians left their soul on the field to try to give another bell in this Final phase. first appeared John Murillo with his head but the ball scraped the post Luis Angel Malagon. followed wine and he couldn’t get wet either.

It was not until the corner charge when the pupils of andre jardine they first hit the Mexico City with the hammering of unai bilbaoat 18′, who got rid of all marks to turn his neck and leave no chance of reaction to the americanist goalkeeper.

San Luis beat América but was eliminated

The Eagles They wanted to respond with shots outside the area that the goalkeeper, Andres Sanchez, saved precisely to avoid the scope on the scoreboard. At the edge of half an hour the ‘Atleti’ once again surprised América in the aerial game after a magnificent play by Ricardo Chavez which concludes leo bonatini.

America gets rid of ridicule in the Azteca

In this way, the San Luis club had tied the aggregate, 3-3, leaving in silence the Colossus of Santa Úrsula who woke up after the final whistle of the first half in order to reproach the performance of his team, who played the worst 45 minutes in all the tournament.

surrounding a saint Louis who threw himself on the defensive and opted for counterattacks, America came out incisive in the complement and at the same time turned into a figure to Andres Sanchez that at no time did his inexperience weigh on him at the end of the Maximum Circuit.

America beat St. Louis 4-3 overall

The closest he had Atlético San Luis to overcome the global was an individual play of Dieter Villalpando. He scattered the central defenders and headed for the Malagón area to finish off with his right foot, however the opponent’s sweep took away the goal that could have turned the outcome around.

The effort of the rojiblanco team was insufficient this Saturday, because in the 88th minute the hype of the cream-blue public awoke with the lapidary annotation of Brian Rodriguez, who appeared at the exact moment to push the ball after the rachace of the goalkeeper Sanchez at the shot of Diego Valdes.

Néstor Araujo celebrates the pass to the semifinal

America It is the second team to reach the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. Hours before Rayados de Monterrey left out Saints Lagoon with gloabl of 2-0 in the Steel giant to get ahead in this league which will continue its celebration tomorrow (Sunday), with the duels back: Chivas vs Atlas and Toluca vs tigers.