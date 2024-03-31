Mexico City.- They leave empty-handed! The more than 41,121 fans who attended the Olympic stadium Mexico 68 waited for more than 90+3' minutes to sing at least one goalit doesn't matter if it was one of the UNAM Pumas Or the Machine of Blue Cross.

However, none of the clubs in the Mexico City He wanted to take the risk of damaging his rival that they decided to seat their most attacking men to dedicate themselves to defending.

The Machine was heard very close to the goal Julio González that he had committed a terrible 'bear' at the dawn of the game. The national team attacked the ball in a bad way that ended up seeing its circulation towards the nets.

Fortunately for him, the referee and his assistant agreed to mark out of place. Ignacio Rivero He was pointed out as the culprit that the annotation was not validated for Cruz Azul.

Pumas and Cruz Azul share the points

jam media

The Uruguayan pushed one of the defenders in a prohibited position University students, an action that did not escape the refereeing body. Moments later, he himself 'Nacho' Rivero wanted to collapse the column of the UNAM Pumas, but this It kept stable

The Felines They also had their attempts at goalbut none with much danger to Kevin Mier. He 'Twin', Rogelio Funes Moriwho received a huge ovation after passing a injury which left him absent for several days, he missed a clear shot in the final part when he finished off with a popcorn.

The ball was passed through each area of ​​the field, but the main objective was to score goal It never happened at CU, so UNAM Pumas and Blue Cross They settled for a blank tie. 0-0 official.

Pumas and Cruz Azul are due

UNAM Pumas will sleep on the tenth step with 17 points and Blue Cross in fifth with 23 units.

