With the victory before Mazatlan at the start of Day 3 of the Clausura 2023, Saints is among the top three teams in the standings after three games and seeks to maintain the pace to achieve direct qualification to league. And although those from Torreón have achieved important victories, not everything is good news.

Shortly before the game against Mazatlán, the club confirmed the loss of edward aguirre, who had to undergo surgery for a problem with a herniated disc. Although according to the club, the treatment was minimally invasive, it will keep the attacker away from the fields for a considerable time.

Although officially Saints pointed out that the return of ‘Mudo’ Aguirre would occur “according to evolution” the newspaper Milenio reported this weekend that it is estimated that the striker will be back until the last days of the Closing 2023 and ready for the Liguilla or repechage, if the Warriors qualify.

According to the aforementioned media, Aguirre’s recovery could take between 8 and 10 weeks, that is, at the end of March, approximately. This means that he would be ready between Matchdays 13 and 14, in which Santos will face Necaxa Y Pachucarespectively.

The same source pointed out that everything will depend on how the player evolves in the coming days, which will be a noticeable loss in the scheme of Eduardo Fentanes. For now, against Mazatlán, the coach had no problem with the absence, but as the tournament progresses it can get complicated.

For this reason, it is urgent for the Laguneros to close reinforcements so that they do not take long to adapt and are eligible soon. Santiago Munoz He is not yet officially registered, in addition to the fact that, according to various sources, he is injured and in the process of readjusting to the team.