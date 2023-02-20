Mexico.- After having achieved a draw against Atlético de San Luis in Matchday 8, Saints He has started his work for the double shift that he will have this week and that he will also have them at home, which luckily helps him to avoid the wear and tear of transfers. Even so, a weekend with a lot of action is coming in search of 6 points.

First they will have to prepare their match on Thursday, February 23, which corresponds to Matchday 7 of the MX League who did not play last week against Toluca for a matter of rescheduling duels. And for the weekend their second match will be against the group of Pueblaanother duel that paints to be one of the most complicated for the present of the poblanos seeking victory.

Santos comes from a series of results that have not favored them and they need a victory to recover places in the general table. Eduardo Fentanes’s team has not won since Matchday 3, when they beat Mazatlán, after which they have added draws against

Atlas, América and San Luis, in addition to the defeat against FC Juárez.

Work week

Monday 20: Training at 10:00 am in Territorio Santos Modelo

Tuesday 21: Training at 10:00 am in Territorio Santos Modelo

Wednesday 22: Training at 5:30 p.m. in Santos Modelo Territory

Thursday 23: Match vs. Toluca at 8:00 p.m. at the Corona Stadium

Friday 24: Training at 10:00 am in Territorio Santos Modelo

Saturday 25: Training at 5:30 p.m. in Santos Modelo Territory

Sunday 26: Match vs. Puebla at 7:00 p.m. at the Corona Stadium

At the moment Saints It is located in 9th place overall with 9 points, product of 2 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses. They have a problem on the issue of scoring where they have allowed more than they have scored, achieving a negative difference.