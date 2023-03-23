The next commitment of the Warriors of Santos Laguna in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League It will be against Necaxa, on Friday, March 31 at the Victoria Stadium, at the start of date 13, and prior to that match, the lagoons will face America this Thursday in the United States.

In this sense, the painting Saints He has sought to take advantage of the pause for the FIFA Date to work hard, aware of the importance of facing the last leg of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX showing his best version, and in this way aiming at his first objective: advance to the next phase .

For this reason, the albiverdes have scheduled a preparation match against the America this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. (Central Mexico) at the Dignity Health Sports Park, located in Carson, California, which will serve to strengthen their work in different aspects.

The team led by Eduardo Fentanes He undertook the trip this Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. to the Los Angeles International Airport, considering a stopover in the border city of Calexico.

During their stay in the United States, the Verdiblancos will carry out different dynamics, including a coexistence with the Warriors Without Borders and a social responsibility activity, as part of the Guerreros de Corazón program.

Saints Lagoon will return to the Comarca Lagunera at the end of the match against the Águilas del América to start preparing their match on date 13 of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League where they will visit Necaxa on Friday, March 31.