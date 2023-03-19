The players of Saints LagoonEmerson Rodríguez, Aldo López and Andrés Ávila participated in the traditional visit activity, line of action of the Guerreros de Corazón corporate social responsibility program, this time in El Bajío, prior to the match against León on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

This activity consisted of a coexistence with children and young people belonging to the Special Olympics soccer representative, who met at the Guerreros concentration hotel, excited by the opportunity to experience the Winning Serving culture.

Special Olympics is an international movement that aims to include people with intellectual disabilities in society, through the practice of different sports. It supports more than 5 million athletes, 1 million coaches and volunteers, with more than 100 thousand competitions each year and 32 Olympic-type sports in more than 170 countries.

Santos Laguna players celebrating a score in Liga MX/Jam Media

All those present carried out a fun integration dynamic directed by the coach of the Guanajuato team, in which a very fun atmosphere was generated, with smiles on the faces of both the players from Santista and their distinguished guests.

At the end of it, the participants in the social activity posed for a photograph that reflected the happiness experienced this afternoon. Total motivation for the Warriors ahead of the match against the beast.

Saints Lagoon visit León this Sunday at 9:05 p.m. at the Nou Camp Stadium in duel of day 12 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League looking to stay in the ninth position of the general table with 15 points after four wins, three draws and four losses in the contest.