Santos Laguna maintains its preparation work to receive on Sunday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m. (central time) Mexico) to the Gallos del Querétaro, on the field of TSM Corona Stadiumin the corresponding match of the Matchday 12 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League.

After the break for FIFA datethe box led by Eduardo Fentanes will seek to resume the path of victory, their last victory was a 4-0 win over the Xolos de Tijuana on date 10 and tied 2-2 against the Camoteros del Puebla in the 11, disputed in the Cuauhtémoc.

For the rest of the week, the Verdiblanco team will keep their training sessions at the Santos Model Territorywill be on Wednesday when they start at 9:30 in the morning and from Thursday to Saturday, to take advantage of their local status.

The albiverdeswho arrive with a boost of spirit after adding 10 of the last 15 points, are aware that they have to continue climbing to the important positions in the championship, for which they have trained thoroughly in recent days, with double-session practices, and a soccer rehearsal developed last Saturday.

In historical statistics, Warriors and Tuzos they have met 29 times in the Crown Stadium, with a mark of 13 victories for Santos, by 11 draws. After concluding the eliminatory commitments with their respective national teams, Charles Acevedothe Ecuadorian Felix Torres and the Colombian Harold Preciousthey will report to rejoin the lagoon camp.