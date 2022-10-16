The Warriors of Santos Laguna in his Under-16 category They added their third victory in a row, increasing their positive streak ahead of the final phase of the Opening tournament 2022 of the MX League. Those led by David Aponte they defeated the Monterey Striped by a score of 2-1, on date 17 of the contest.

the attacker Tahiel Jimenez he scored a brace in minutes 1 and 19′, thus reaching seven goals in the tournament.

The albiverde squad arrived at 34 points and stays in the second position of group 2.

We recommend you read

Liga MX Femenil: For midfielder Brenda López, it is a pride to belong to Santos Laguna

Liga MX Femenil: With everything and defeat, Pachuca could qualify for Liguilla this day

Miguel Zelada criticizes Chicharito for not “recognizing his mistake” that left him out of the Tri

Qatar 2022 World Cup: How many more will be added? These are the players that it is confirmed that they will not reach the fair

World Cup Qatar 2022: They don’t stop! Reece James will not be with England at the World Cup due to injury

Next week will end regular phase for the albiverdes, receiving the squad from Xolos from Tijuana in TSM.



#Liga #Santos #Laguna #defeated #Rayados #U16 #category