Torreón, Coahuila.- Santos Laguna will have morning training in the Santos Modelo Territory (TSM) prior to traveling to Perla Tapatía, with a view to the corresponding match of day 10 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX against Chivas de Guadalajara on Sunday.

Eduardo Fentanes is confident that the Laguna squad will come out with a good result from the Akron stadium despite the fact that they are not favorites to take the victory as they are facing one of the teams that is undefeated and among the top four in the qualifying table.

“It has been a good week, in which tomorrow we will still contemplate some details to close. Obviously, obtaining the three points against Puebla and the form in a large part of the game, helped a lot to make the team more confident,” he said in Press conference.

“The proposal and the original intention were endorsed, which generates a better climate. The necessary tension is maintained, because beyond the fact that the victory was obtained, we have to maintain that from now until the end of the tournament to obtain a better place”, complemented Eduardo Fentanes.

On the other hand, the Santos Laguna coach acknowledged that Chivas is well organized in the lower zone but it will not be a reason not to find the method to harm them, since they have positive numbers in attack, individually and as a group.

“Our subject has to do with the defensive phase, in which we have to be aware. The teams that defend well, if they manage to score, it becomes even more difficult to score against them, but each duel is different, we go with our arguments, trusting in that will give us good results,” he said.

On the other hand, he highlighted the call of his goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo, in the first call of Diego Cocca with the Mexican National Team. “He’s encouraging, pleasant and I’m sure he’ll do well emotionally. Clearly, what he unleashes not only has to do with those of us who go to Santos, but with the fans of all the teams, the product of day-to-day work on the pitch “, finished.