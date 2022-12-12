Mexico.- Saints Lagoon has started to move his pieces facing the Closing 2023 of the Liga MX that is about to start next January, but while that date arrives, the team has announced some changes in the squad in which it confirms the departure of emilio orrantia and the arrival of Raul Lopez.

Through social networks they have already given confirmation of both movements in which they are committed to improving the level of the team and the quality in the last line of the field for centers or shots from long and medium distance where “Dedos” López is a expert.

“The right back Raúl López Gómez will join the Guerreros for the Clausura 2023 Tournament“, assures the northern team that one of the qualities for which he has been chosen is his journey along the right wing and the ball he hits, something he has in other sectors of the field but that for the moment on the left wing right was less and with his arrival they have been able to fulfill it.

The “Fingers” comes from Toluca where he has worked in recent years after passing through other Liga MX teams such as Chivas and Pachuca. At the moment he has 223 games in the first division, he already knows what it is to win with an MX Cup and a Concachampions and he has international experience with the Mexican National Team in U-20 matches, Olympic Games and Central American Games.

The player has already joined the Santos Laguna preseason, who has started work several weeks ago for the next tournament. The Laguneros also announced the departure of Emilio Orrantia, who leaves the club after several years where due to the right wing did not give the expected results in its entirety. “Club Santos Laguna and the player Carlos Emilio Orrantia Treviño concluded their contractual relationship by mutual agreement,” he read.

We recommend you read

Orrantia had a couple of chances in the Warriors in which he was able to play 122 games of MX League with more than 7900 minutes. Now the player is expected to decide his future to reach a new club to continue his career in Mexican soccer or look for another league.