Santos Laguna and Rayados de Monterrey tied without goals in the party of first leg of the quarterfinals of the Closing tournament 2023 of the MX League on the field of crown stadium.

The actions

Before the initial whistle a minute of silence was observed for the death of the “Cinco Copas” Antonio la “Tota” Carbajal and in the box, andhe technical director of the Mexican National Team, Diego Cocca witnessed the actions.

The match began with a slight dominance of striped about Saints Lagoon. At 10′ Germán Berterame was left with the desire to open the scoring by finishing off from the right. It was at 16′, when Santos had a clear opportunity that went to the Rayados goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada.

Later, the Warriors, led by Paul Repetto They were the ones who took possession of the ball and began to knock on the visitor’s door, Alfonso González wasted at 26′ what could have been the first goal for Rayados by hitting it very softly and without a mark. It was at 31′ when Esteban Andrada couldn’t control a ball that he ended up sending for a corner kick.

However, Rayados had another notice with a shot from Rogelio Funes Mori from outside the area, at 32′. Despite the fact that those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich regained their superiority, they lacked quality in their shots. Towards the end of the first half, both teams showed quite a slow pace. Goalless, they went to rest.

Already in the second half, the verdiblancos were the ones who had some approximations, in their attempts to open the scoring they failed to materialize and immediately had to take care of their spaces, Rayados did not know how to take advantage of the counterattacks. Rogelio Funes Mori received a header, at 56′.

After the hour of play, the fouls did not take long, the pace dropped considerably, so the booing from the public did not take long to wait. It was at 67′ when Víctor Manuel Vucetich decided to make three changes at the same time pTo try to improve the revolutions of your equipment.

Towards the last games, both teams slowed down, but it was the Laguna team that still had a chance with a free kick, at 89′, which had no effect. In this way, both teams will define everything in the second leg on Saturday at the BBVA Stadium.