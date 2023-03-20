He Saints Lagoon has been characterized in recent times for being a seasoned and above all orderly team, but in the tournament of Closing 2023 of the MX League Things have not worked out for them, proof of this is that after 12 dates they have the second worst defense in the championship.

After the win received tonight (4-1) in his visit to the Lionthe Santos team is the second worst defense of the champion, since they have allowed 27 goals in 12 games, which averages more than goals conceded per game.

The average number of goals conceded per game is extremely high and unexpected, since the lagoons have great defenders who in previous tournaments had shown solidity as Matheus Doria, Hugo Rodriguez and Felix Torres.

But Closing 2023 It has been a shame for the lagoons talking about their defensive apparatus, because only the Mazatlan FC has received more annotations than the lagoons (28).

Despite the bad moment that lives Saints In their lower zone, they are in the classification zone, since they occupy 9th place in the table with 15 units, which would allow them to access the playoffs.