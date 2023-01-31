Mexico.- The Club Leon will have to pay the piper for the actions of their fans who attended last Sunday’s game in Toluca, where they attacked some Toluca fans. The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and Liga MX have decided that the emerald team cannot have income from their club for the next duel.

Last Sunday after the match between Toluca and León, fans of the beast were already returning to their city but on the way they had a confrontation with some Toluca fans, who according to some versions attacked the truck where they were

The fans from Leon were moving, in response they went down and the fight began, leaving several injured in the street, everything was recorded by some security cameras.

Today the Disciplinary Commission sanctions the team from León for the violation of arctic 79 of the Competition Regulations of the MX League, where it is established that since the incident on March 5 in Querétaro, the cheers of rival teams cannot travel to the stadiums of other clubs such as security measures.

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, derived from the events that occurred last Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the match between the Toluca and León Clubs; corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Closing Tournament 2023, solved the following. This Commission has decided to sanction Club León, since its Animation Group violated article 79 of the Competition Regulations of Liga MX, which establishes that No Animation Group may attend their Club’s matches as a visitor. Due to the above, access to the Club León Animation Group will be prohibited in its next home game, corresponding to Matchday 5, between the León and Pachuca Clubs,” it read.

Now León will not be able to have his baton in the stands as part of the punishment. The duel will be the one he will have against Pachuca on the following Saturday, February 4.