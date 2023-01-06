San Luis Potosí.- Atlético de San Luis held its last practice at Ciudad Deportiva “La Presa” before traveling to Aguascalientes, where it will face Rayos del Necaxa in its first match of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament at the Victoria Stadium this Friday.

The Brazilian coach, André Jardine, and the player, Ricardo Chávez, attended the press conference for the debut game, assuring that he sees his team connected and ready to start the tournament after an outstanding preseason that would be reflected in their duel official.

“We are quite excited, we had a very good preseason, good games, the team is gaining confidence and understanding the ways, we got good acquisitions, we have to check now in the tournament, all the friendlies left good feelings,” he declared.

As for his rival André Jardine, he assured that Necaxa “is a strong team, at home they are always very forceful, very dominant, but we are very prepared to go and play the same game”. In the same way, Ricardo Chávez spoke about his adversary:

“Necaxa is a team that defends very well, it is very solid, when it comes to attacking it has quick starts, we must take that into account and when we can get hold of the ball, we can enjoy the game and try to put our forwards in the best position. provision”.

Finally, André Jardine cemented what it means to play “With Alma Potosina”. “It means giving everything on the field, fighting for ours, for all the people who represent us, who are with us, who identify with this team, for humble people who place their desire and enthusiasm in Atlético, we are going for them. to look for great things in this tournament”, he closed.

The match between Necaxa and San Luis will be the beginning of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The duel was announced for this Friday, January 6 at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will be carried out by TUDN in the USA and by the Vix platform in Mexico.