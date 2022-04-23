Mazatlán FC dreams of fulfilling their goals for the tournament, as they will reach the last day of the tournament alive and probably out of the penalty zone, after beating braves de Juárez 2-0 at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, this in duel on matchday 16 of the Closure 2022.

It was a very tight game from the first minutes, Mazatlan FC tried to release and generate offensively in the first minutes.

gabriel knight made three adjustments to his eleven from last game. Nicholas DiazAndres Montano and Gonzalo Sosa (injury) were not as starters. In his place entered: Carlos Vargas, Eduard Bello and Brian Rubio.

It was at minute 21, when Mazatlán FC managed to open the cards. Marco Fabian attempted to advance but was fouled, after Carlos Vargas It was projected by surprise on the left side and after overflow it yielded for the arrival of Brian Rubio, who from the inside with the right vaccinated his former team for the advantage of the Morados.

The home team looked for him but lacked ideas to go to the front at the start of the game Jam Media

On the final part of the first half, the braves they began to take the ball more, but without generating chances of danger on the frame that they defended Nicholas Vikonis.

Gabriel Caballero’s team was able to maintain the advantage and control of the game to go into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Gabriel Caballero’s team was able to maintain the advantage and control of the game to go into the break with a 1-0 lead Jam Media

Second part

Ricardo Ferretti made several changes for the second part, they entered: Darío Lezcano, Fabián Castillo, Diego Rolán and Anderson Leite.

They left: Maximiliano Olivera, Flavio Santos, Iván Ochoa and Francis Contreras.

The gunboats They got up early in the second half, because just after minute one of the complementary part they made the second.

Brian Rubio hit him from outside the area and scored the second for the Morados with a powerful dribbling shot with his right leg that hit the post, after a header from Edward Bello in a ball that Marco Fabián rescued from scissors.

We recommend you read

The Purples they entered into a big plan, when at 71 ‘the recently entered Richard Ríos, had scored a great goal, but he was in an offside position and the goal was annulled by the whistle.

with the win Mazatlan FC He currently reached 13th place with 18 points and will have the option of getting into positions of playoff on the last day with a combination of results.

They leave the area of ​​​​fine Jam Media

The cannon box also came out of fines area and beats by one point Toluca that still needs to be played on this date.

Braves remain in last place with just 11 units.

For Friday, April 29, Mazatlán FC will have its last game of the regular tournament when it receives Puebla sharp at 8:00 p.m. Juarez FC The tournament closes on Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m. against Queretaro in visitor status.