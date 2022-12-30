Rubens Sambueza ends a stage in the Liga MX, after no longer finding a place in the clubs of Mexico and now he is embarking on a new path in his professional career by playing in the second division of Argentina.

At 38 years old, Rubens Sambueza he will have one more team in his collection of defended jerseys. After more than a decade in national football, he will continue to run from his native country.

The Maipu Sports Club He will be the one who hosts one more adventure of the experienced pambolero; contract details continue to line up.

Rubens Sambueza was a high-class player during his time in Mexico, but already for the Clausura 2023 tournament, Atlético San Luis did not renew his contract and he had to step aside in his ambitions to continue in Mexican territory.

“I feel that I am qualified, that I have a lot to give and so I have to wait for who dares to hire this old man,” Rubens said in an interview.

After playing for River Plate and Colón de Santa Fe, Rubens Sambueza immigrated to Mexico to wear the shirts of América, Toluca on two occasions, León, Pachuca and Atlético de San Luis.