The Chivas of Guadalajara will debut the Saturday at 9:10 p.m. (Central Mexico time) during his visit to the field of the BBVA Stadium to measure up to Rayados de Monterrey in the match corresponding to the day 1 of Closing tournament 2023 of the MX Leaguewhere he technical director of sacred herd, Veljko Paunivic will have Ronaldo Cisneros Y Daniel Rios.

For this meeting, the Serbian strategist considered 22 elements to face the team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich in it “Steel giant”. Considering that the campus consists of 27 footballersthe homegrown players of the tapatio of the M Expansion LeagueX and the elements of the Under-20 category, who are already training with the first team to fight for a place in the starting eleven.

As for Ronaldo Cisneros and Daniel Ríos, their respective passes arrived on time and their registration was completed in the MX Leaguefor which they were included in the list for the trip to the Sultana del Norte, where they will face the Rayados de Monterrey.

We recommend you read

In addition, Victor Guzman also entered the list for the duel of the date 1in addition to Eduardo “Dragon” Garcia, so the goalkeeper will be available. At the same time, Robert Alvarado will stay in Guadalajara to continue with its process of readaptation to the competition.