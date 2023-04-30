Mazatlan.- Mazatlan FC ended their tournament with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara on the field of Akron Stadium. The purple team finished as 16th place in the Mexican soccer quotient table, and was awarded a fine of 33 million pesos, by regulation.

In a press conference, the still coach of the Cañonero Rubén Omar Romano, knows that the defeat in Guadalajara is more painful, since they arrived with important aspirations, but the specific errors in key moments of the game, sentenced the victory in favor of the Sacred Flock, who will play directly in the Clausura league.

his words

“Rescuable from what happened in the tournament, we had to save ourselves from before and we came to this game with one point so as not to be in the third place in the percentage and the mistakes killed us,” explained the coach.

In the week his future will be defined.

Rubén Omar took Mazatlán knowing how risky it would be and accumulated nine defeats, two wins against Cruz Azul and Tigres and a draw against Gallos Blancos, in a season where injuries were the order of the day.

“Tomorrow we will return to Mazatlán and we will analyze to see what is next, I have a contract but this is about results and thinking about my point of view is to arm this team for other things. He improved in some passages of the tournament and did not reach us, ”commented the strategist.

Another of the things that was questioned was that he should improve for the Cañoneros if he continued, to which he replied that all the lines, but until I knew about his future, I could not talk about the players that they will bring for the next season.

“We have just received a hard blow, because of what we have just experienced, but at the moment we cannot be thinking about this and today I cannot say which lines to improve”, he concluded.

what’s coming

The team will meet with the board of directors and soon the plans for the coaching staff will be known, or if they begin to look for someone to take the direction of the team in the following days.

For now, it is expected that the main squad of Mazatlán FC will have between two and three weeks of vacation to work for the next season, which starts at the end of June, and will stop in July, with a view to the Leagues Cup.