Mazatlan.- The strategist Rubén Omar Romano, is the new technical director of Mazatlán FC, the strategist reaches the ranks of the Cañoneros, looking to clean up the bad start of the tournament for the Purples.

Mazatlán FC seeks to compose the step in the Clausura 2023, where they have not had a good start and want to advance to the league for the first time.

The Cañoneros want to have stability on the bench, after four coaches in just over two and a half years of history.

Romano had his last experience in a Liga MX team, in 2018, when he directed the Rojinegros del Atlas.

64 years old, born in Buenos Aires, Romano played in Mexico and established himself in our country as a coach.

Throughout his career in Mexican soccer, Romano has directed Cruz Azul, Celaya, Tecos, Puebla, Pachuca, Monarcas, Tijuana and Atlas.

Romano’s first game would be the following Friday against Puebla, on day five of the Clausura 2023.