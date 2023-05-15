The goal scored against Santos Laguna this Saturday in the second leg of the quarterfinals at the BBVA Stadium allowed Rogelio Funes Mori tie with 17 annotations the mark achieved by Humberto Suazo in the leagues of the MX League.

The goal number 17 of Funes Mori It was the first score of the match between Rayados and Santos Laguna in the second leg of the Quarterfinals, which contributed to the 2-0 victory and the pass of the Monterey to the semifinal of the Clausura 2023.

Funes Mori He is the top scorer for Rayados de Monterrey, with 152 goals in 302 games. Of this amount, 126 scores have been in the MX League.

The naturalized Mexican Argentine has played 37 Liguilla games, in which he has scored 17 goals.

“Pacifier” He scored 121 goals during his time as a Rayados player, of which 102 were in the MX League. In addition, the Chilean scored his 17 goals in the Liguillas in 34 games played in that instance.

The 17 goals of Funes Mori in the leagues of the MX League There have been eight in the quarterfinals, five in the semifinals, two in the final and two more in the playoffs.