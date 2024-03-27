In the midst of so much scandal that has been experienced in recent days around the Mexican teamwith their defeat against the USA in the Nations League and the statements against Gerardo Martino, Rogelio Funes Morian element that was considered by the Argentine to go to the 2022 World Cup, assured that he only has good things to say about “Tata” and that he had no problem with him during his stay at the Tricolor.

At a press conference this Wednesday in Cantera, the Mexican soccer player was questioned about the controversy that encompasses the former coach of the Mexican National Team and the statements of the Mexican players and he confessed that he understands the words of Lozano and Edson, but that his personal experience was totally different, he even claims that I could only thank the

DT.

“I really don't know. I don't know. Towards Tata I have words of gratitude for taking me to the National Team and then to the World Cup. Then they have their decisions and I respect them. I know the boys and they give their point of view. You do your best where you stand, whether the decisions are right or not. “I have nothing to say,” he commented.

Funes Mori went to the World Cup with Gerardo Martino | Photo: Jam Media

With them he avoided getting into trouble with the person who trusted him to go to his first World Cup and do so with the Mexican National Team in Qatar 2022. Even so, he revealed that the result that El Tri achieved last year hurt him. Nations League where they lost 0-2 against the United States.

“It's a hard blow, but we are with them. I fully support them,” he commented, and as if that were not enough, his desire to return to the Mexican National Team remains intact, “First I must play and without a doubt I will be at the disposal of the National Team. It is the most beautiful thing there is and those that are,

They are qualified to play and we must support them,” he said.

Rogelio Funes Mori has not had much participation in the Clausura 2024 season due to an injury from which he has barely recovered and it is expected that in the final stretch of the championship he can awaken his scoring instinct.