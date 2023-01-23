Rayados de Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Moricontinues to make history in Liga MX since his arrival in the 2015 Apertura tournament, now by scoring his fourth hat-trick in his professional career.

Rogelio Funes Muri was present with three goals last day against Atlético San Luis and made history, being one of the players in the history of Rayados de Monterrey to score one more hat trick in his professional career.

The goals of Rogelio Funes Mori scored the goals at minute 2, 17 and 67, with which the victory for Rayados de Monterrey was confirmed this weekend.

This story had already been made in the Clausura 2019 tournaments when he scored three goals for Santos in the 4-0 victory over the Warriorsone more in the Apertura 2016 when he did the same against León, whom they defeated 0-3 and finally his fourth hat-trick in Mexican soccer was in the second leg of the semifinals of the Apertura 2017 tournament when they thrashed Atlético Morelia 4-0.

These three goals are of the utmost importance for Rogelio Funes Mori, who seeks to recover that scoring essence, after being in a long drought after playing the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican National Team.

At the moment, with these three goals against San Luis Potosí, they put him as the scoring leader of the Clausura 2023 tournament with a total of four goals with Rayados de Monterrey in the MX League.