Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Tigres from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) got the first ticket to the Grand Final of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX by leaving Rayados de Monterrey, super leader of the competition, on the pitch of the Steel Giant national.

The Universitarios will face a tough rival such as Chivas de Guadalajara, who got the second ticket towards maximum glory after an epic somersault against their main enemy, Club América, on the Azteca stadium field.

Today, coaches and players showed up on media day ahead of the first leg at the Universitario stadium. The Tigres coach, Robert Dante Siboldi, knows that his best man in this Liguilla is Sebastián Córdova after scoring five goals in this Final Phase, four in the Liguilla, one in reclassification.

He also spoke about what his foreign striker, André-Pierre Gignac, generates, who scores a goal in these finals via penalty against Diablos Rojos of Toluca FC and will be one of the main elements that the Sacred Flock will try to take care of as a footballer who can make a difference at any time.

“No André now that suddenly he has not been given the goal but the work he has done for the team is outstanding, first he always worries the rivals because at any moment, in some oversight, an opportunity I am sure will come back to score without problems,” he declared.

In Chivas they will be attentive to what André-Pierre can do in this final, however “Pollo” Briseño was blunt in saying that the matches are not defined by names despite having “impressive” footballers such as the player he is looking for put his name in Liga MX history this week.

«The joke is to beat Tigres, not the players. Our team has worked to nullify important players. We know that André is an impressive player, that he has scored goals everywhere and that brings him, he is not bought in the corner. The same Córdova, Quiñonez or Lainez, is a very dangerous group. This is not defined by names or surnames, it is defined by team, »he said.

The first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 grand final will begin at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The hostilities can be seen on Channel 5, on open television, TUDN on cable TV and Vix on ‘streaming’.