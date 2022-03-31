Ricardo Ferretti He would be living his last games at the helm of FC Juárez, since the rumor sounds very strong that he will be the next coach of the Águilas del América to replace Fernando Ortiz, who is only here for the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

And it is that with the bad step of the America club In this tournament, the directors are looking for a coach with a lot of respect and discipline to put the team in order and be able to take flight after very negative results in the Santiago Solari era this tournament.

For ‘Tuca’ Ferretti this would be his return to the command of one of the so-called great teams, after spending several years in Tigres de la UANL and achieving endless championships during his stay in Monterrey.

Read more: Liga MX: Juan Pablo Rodríguez assures that he “made the bed” for a coach in Santos Laguna

sports journalist, willie gonzalez On the radio program, RG La Deportiva, he stated that Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti would be arriving at Club América in the next Apertura 2022 tournament, resulting in news that surprised fans and the press.

“The ‘Tuca’ goes to America. Do you know why he goes to America? solve him America’s problem, they just like ours,” said González.

Ferretti took command of Juárez on June 3, 2021 and so far things have not gone as expected, since in the current tournament they are in last place and with little hope of achieving something redeemable in the Clausura 2022 of MX League.

Read more: Liga MX: The house of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will host the ‘Fan Festival’ of the UEFA Champions League

For America, having a man like ‘Tuca’ will give them much more solidity in their attack and a very strict work discipline that will fit in with the demands that the current managers in Coapa are asking for.