After the second defeat of Blue Cross in the Opening 2023, Ricardo Ferretti He spoke at a press conference to defend Sebastián Jurado, whom he patted on the back and comforted him despite his serious mistake that contributed to the defeat of his team, although he pointed out that they are mistakes that should not be made.

Minutes before the end of the first half between Cruz Azul’s match against Toluca, the cementers were already losing 0-1 after a penalty committed by Nacho Riverothe first mistake that made Ricardo Ferretti’s hair stand on end, but it was not played later when Sebastián Jurado came out to cut a ball outside his own area that he took with his hands, which caused his expulsion, leaving his team with 10.

Said action generated a great reaction of disappointment from the coach that was captured on television, but already at the press conference he defended the Mexican soccer player and assured that he was human and that even the highest reference in the goal of the cement growers was once wrong. , remembering Miguel Marín when he scored in his own goal.

Sebastián Jurado was sent off for his mistake | Photo: Jam Media

“He’s a human being, he’s going to make a mistake. Miguel Marín, may he rest in peace, scored an own goal and was the super goalkeeper for Blue Cross. What I can do? Continue supporting him, he is not a tissue that I use and throw away, he made a mistake and the one who hurts the most is himself, he is a human being, we all make mistakes,” said the coach.

Now Jurado will have to wait for another month because Matchday 3 will be played by Andrés Gudiño and he will not have action in Liga MX until after a long time due to the Leagues Cup issue, where it is thought that he could have minutes as long as Tuca considers it to play.