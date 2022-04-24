The three triumphs that Chivas del Guadalajara they have achieved in seven days they have totally changed the panorama of the team in the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX Leaguesince they tied their place in the playoffs and footballingly a strengthened team is noted, which Richard Chain He considered that it is largely due to the conviction that his managers have shown to get ahead.

After the 3-1 victory over the Cougars from UNAM in the Akron Stadiumthe strategist of Sacred Flock considered that the players have given their best every game, last week’s victory against Blue Cross It has helped them a lot to work calmly and he wants the team to continue growing and getting stronger.

“As the games progress, the team shows better things, video editing has helped us plan each game. The players have been understanding the idea of ​​the game that we intend. Alexis Vega He is an extraordinary player and we are fortunate to have him with us”, he said.

Likewise, the coach of the Rojiblanco team acknowledged feeling happy because Chivas He is in the fight for important things, the boys have closed ranks and have fought every ball to the fullest. “I want to highlight the work that the physical trainers have done with the squad, the players can capture what we are looking for thanks to the physical state they are in. I have a great love for this sport, I am really enjoying this stage of my life and I am motivated to continue with our work”.