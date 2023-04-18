Mexico.- The Mexican team announced that Henry Martin He will not be part of the squad for the friendly match they will have this Wednesday against the United States due to an injury that returned this weekend in a Liga MX match. With this, he is discarded so that he can get in tune with the Matchday 16 match against the Pumas.

Through a statement from Tri it was announced that the Clausura 2023 scoring leader presents a “swelling around the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh“, a situation that afflicted him for a long time but that was controllable but that in a clash in a goal play against the machine this worsened for what he left the game and was released from the Mexican team.

Regarding whether he will be eligible for this Saturday’s game against Pumas. América has not announced a decision to the contrary, so they will wait for him until Friday, if they consider him fit to start, they will make him the starter, otherwise, he could only see minutes starting on the bench but if his injury is serious Thinking that he can also return in better shape in the Liguilla, they could keep him.

This is how the striker from America ended in his last game | Photo: Jam Media

At the moment Henry Martin He is the tournament’s scoring leader with 13 scores out of the 34 that the team claims to be the best offense in the championship. His injury in case of making him miss the last two games of the MX League would complicate his record as a scorer and that is that they are already approaching him with and now they are only 3 goals from his mark.

Martín is one of the players from América who have participated in the 15 games so far in the championship, he has played 15, but 14 as a starter, all of them in 1235 minutes and he has only received 2 yellow cards.