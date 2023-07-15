Mexico City.- Nestor Araujo would receive a second chance in the old continent this season 2023-24. Some reports indicate that the central defender of Club América is intended by the AEK Athens where he also militates Mexican Orbelin Pineda.

He argentinian coach, Matias Almeydabet on the mexican players given that Rodolfo Pizarro It will be another of the Aztecs that will arrive at the Swiss club. He double headed eagle and the Eagles They maintain an advanced negotiation to release the national team.

In Coapa are willing to sell Nestor Araujo if a convincing proposal is presented in the Nest for the 31-year-old player, who would be willing to return to the European continent after a first cycle with Celtic of Vigo Spanishafter wearing the colors of Blue Cross and Saints.

One of the maximum guarantees that a person born in Guadalajara, Jalisco is to compete in the next UEFA champions league with the current Greek Super League champion.

Néstor Araujo would leave America

middle jam

As long as nothing is made official, the squad player of the Machine will continue in the deck of andre jardine in the Opening 2023 of Liga Mx. Today Nestor Araujo work normally with a view to the duel of day three in the Aztec stadium versus Club Puebla the neighbor Saturday.

He central defense celebrates his third campaign with the Club America Eagles. His leadership allows him to be a starter in the capital team. He played the 90 minutes in the date one against FC Juarez and everything indicates that he will repeat the start against the camoteros.