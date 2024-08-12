Through a note on the portal and social networks, Liga MX has reported that this weekend the activities of the teams that have already been eliminated from the league will resume. Leagues Cup 2024The reason is to prevent Mexican clubs from having an overload of matches in the final stretch of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, so only the dates that are in double rounds and with the clubs that are available will be brought forward.
“One point of improvement last year at the request of the Clubs was having the possibility of advancing Liga MX matches so that the teams that were left out would not have a prolonged period of inactivity,” they wrote in the report.
Between the group stage and the round of 32: Chivas, Rayados, Tijuana, Necaxa, Juárez, León, Pachuca, Santos, Querétaro, Atlético de San Luis, Puebla and Atlas were eliminated from the competition, so they will be able to advance their matches along with those who are eliminated in the round of 16.
This weekend, three matches will be played, corresponding to rounds 8, 13 and 16, between Puebla; Rayados; Tijuana; Santos; San Luis and Querétaro. Friday and Sunday will be the days of activity in this return to action.
For their part, the Mexican clubs that are still in competition within the Leagues Cup 2024 They are: America, Toluca, Pumas, Mazatlan, Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL.
