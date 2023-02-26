A couple of hours ago Blue Cross achieved its third consecutive victory in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, after beating the Juarez Braves in it Aztec stadiumwith annotation of Uriel Antuna just minute 14 of the first half.

This meeting was the first for Ricardo Ferretti as technical director of La Máquina, after spending 10 months off after directing 2 tournaments, although the second was incomplete with precisely the Braves.

However, because he had not had enough training with the Cruz Azul players, the famous ‘Tuca’ Ferretti spent the first half watching the game from a box at the top of the Azteca, before coming down and finishing the match from the bench .

In trouble

It was during the first half of the game, in which Ferretti was in the box, in which the television cameras captured the historic coach watching the actions of the game, while he was smoking what appeared to be a cigarette, for which he would be infringing the Anti-tobacco lawin addition to breaching the internal regulations of Liga MX.

“Smoking is strictly prohibited in the technical area, field, tunnels and/or corridors, as provided by the Sanctions Regulations. The referee and the match commissioner will have the power to demand compliance with this provision to avoid being penalized in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned ordinance.“, says the regulations of the League.

Although neither the League nor Cruz Azul can sanction Ricardo Ferretti for his actions, the ones that can take causes in the matter would be the government of the Tlalpan mayor’s office, as it is a violation of a law.

“For consumers, smoking is prohibited in places of consumption or service of food or beverages, patios, terraces, balconies, amusement parks, playgrounds or places, urban development parks, sports parks, beaches, shows and entertainment centers, courts , stadiums, arenas, shopping malls, markets, hotels, hospitals, health centers, medical clinics and places of religious worship, among otherssays the General Law.

According to Federal Tobacco Control LawFerretti, 69, could be fined for an amount that would amount to 20 thousand 700 pesosa figure that although it can be easily paid by a man who came to earn 3.8 million dollars per year in his time with the UANL Tigers, always dropping this amount of money hurts the pocket.