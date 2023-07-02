Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Atlas de Guadalajara appeared at the Jalisco stadium to bid farewell to its striker, Julián Quiñones, before beginning to damage the Cruz Azul machine, which featured several youngsters for whom Ricardo Ferretti debuted on this date one of the Opening 2023 of Liga Mx.

Benjamín Mora had a solid and decisive team to take the lead with a goal from ‘Mudo’ Aguirre (5′), who makes his debut as a goalscorer from Guadalajara after being dismissed by Cruz Azul himself on the eve of this championship. He received Bryan Lozano’s pass to head into the area and with a cross shot he beat Sebastián Jurado.

Atlas stopped any attack by Cruz Azul to set up counterplays that should have ended at the bottom of the goal. Julio César Furch missed a sung goal after finishing a step away from Jurado’s cabin but he did not give the ball direction.

In the last of the first period, the locals produced a great action that would leave Jeremy Márquez alone, who smashed the ball into the base of the right post. At the beginning of the complement, a shot with a score tag managed to deflect Jurado with a slap.

The pressure was intractable for Cruz Azul who couldn’t take it anymore and received the second of the night after a double header that left Aldo Rocha in the mouth of the goal (72′). Atlas damaged the goal a third time but the referee called a controversial offside.

Cruz Azul did not manage a single one that was out of danger towards the goal defended by Camilo Vargas, only a shot from the Brazilian, Moises Vieira, that passed by the side of the post. Already in the last of the game the ‘Huevo’ Lozano (90 + 6′) was expelled and will not be chosen for matchday two. 2-0 confirmed.

Atlas de Guadalajara visits the Rayados de Monterrey at the Gigante de Acero the following week. In turn, Cruz Azul will have its first location in the Azteca stadium against the Red Devils of Toluca. Both matches will be played on Saturday, July 8.