Guadalajara Jalisco.- Guadalajara Atlas appeared in the Jalisco stadium to say goodbye to his two-time champion striker, Julian Quinoneswho will leave in the next few days for Mexico City to become a new player in the eagles of america in this Opening 2023 of the Mx League.

Before you start harming the Blue Cross Machine which featured several young people whom Ricardo Ferretti debuted on this date one, the Academy recognized the Colombian who was no longer considered by Benjamin Mora giving the opportunity to the newcomer, edward aguirreto accompany Julius Caesar Furch and Bryan Lozano on the axis of attack.

Atlas, with a solid and decisive team, took the lead very quickly with the goal from ‘Mute’ Aguirre (5′), to make his debut as a scorer from Guadalajara after being dismissed by himself Blue Cross on the eve of this championship. He received the pass ‘Egg’ Lozano to line up to the area and beat sebastian jury with a cross shot.

Atlas stopped any attack from Blue Cross to put together plays against that should have ended at the bottom of the nets. Julius Caesar Furch a sung goal was lost when it appeared at the far post, but did not give the ball a good direction.

In the last of the first period, the local produced a great action that left only Jeremy Marquez, who crashed the ball to the base of the right post. At the beginning of the complement, a shot with an annotation tag managed to deflect it Jury with a slap

The pressure was intractable for Blue Cross who couldn’t take it anymore and received the second of the night after a double header that leaves in the mouth of the goal Aldo Rocha (72′). Atlas he damaged the goal a third time but the referee called a controversial offside.

The Machine did not manage a single one that endangered the goal defended by Camilo Vargasonly a shot of the Brazilian, Moises Vieira, -one of the three starting reinforcements of the club in Jalisco-. The shot of him went through the side of the portal.

Aldo Rocha celebrates the goal with Lozano

Already in the last of the game the Bryan Lozano (90+6′) he was expelled and will not be chosen for matchday two. 2-0 confirmed.

Guadalajara Atlas visit to the Rayados de Monterrey in it Steel giant The next week. At the same time, Blue Cross will have its first location in the Aztec stadium against the Red Devils of Toluca. Both commitments will be played on Saturday, July 8.