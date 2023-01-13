Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Atlas de Guadalajara and Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC are minutes away from opening the second week of the Liga MX Clausura 2023, in which both clubs will only play their first game as they see no activity on date 1 for different reasons.

Los Zorros suffered the suspension of their match against Diablos Rojos of Toluca FC due to the poor state of the Monumental Jalisco stadium, which was inspected by the Liga MX Review Commission, which gave the green light for the match at the ‘Perla Tapatía’ to be play today.

As for the sailors, their commitment against Club León was postponed due to the violence that hit the state of Sinaloa. There is talk of playing matchday 1 for the month of March. For these reasons the two teams were left without playing.

Even so, they took advantage of the time to train and polish certain aspects to start the current contest on the right foot. The two teams recently met at the Coloso de la Calzada de Independencia, in the actions of Group B of the preseason tournament, the Sky Cup 2022.

Atlas achieved the 2-1 victory, while Mazatlán FC analyzed that match so as not to repeat the mistakes that the result cost them. On the other hand, the last time they met in Jalisco, in Liga MX hostilities, the victory was on the purple side, after surprising the Academy 1-2.

The coaches, Benjamín Mora and Gabriel Caballero, have decided who will be the players who will start in the starting eleven of the match on date 2, which will begin at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). ). The transmission will go out by Afizzionados.