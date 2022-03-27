The bad moment was left behind, the failure in the Club World Cup It’s history and no more Javier Aguirre on the bench, Rayados de Monterrey shows a better version after the arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetich on the bench.

After hitting rock bottom, little by little the team from Monterrey began to carburete, and after 11 dates -Monterrey still has the match pending against Toluca of the Matchday 4which will be played on April 6 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time) Mexico) at Nemesio Diez Stadium– They are in seventh place in the general table with 15 points, the product of four wins for three draws and three setbacks.

It was against him America on date 9 when The gang gave happiness, instead of sadness to their fans, on that night they beat the Eagles on the field of BBVA Stadium. From then on, radical change came.

However, they will face some Chivas of Guadalajara that are going through a bittersweet moment, especially for their legion of followers, who demand the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leano and that they are not satisfied with their work on the bench.

With 13 units in the bag and in tenth place overall, the Sacred Flock needs a win for confidence to return, after two insipid draws (goalless against America in the National Classic already one against him Atlas at Classic Tapatio) so the victory would give them hope of placing themselves in qualifying positions for the final stretch of the campaign.

