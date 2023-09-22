Prior to Royal Classic this weekend, Fernando Ortiz Rayados coach attended a press conference where he confirmed that he will be able to have more than ready Sergio Canales to play his second match against the Tigres, but first in Liga MX,

This after his participation was in doubt due to an injury on Matchday 8.

The strategist confirmed that the Spaniard joined the team’s work normally after not showing up this Tuesday and Wednesday. Now he sees him fit and ready to play and the scare of the last game is behind him so he has no doubt that he can play the entire duel.

Even so, Tano will consider whether he should take him step by step or whether he can send him to the field as a starter or give him more time later at a relevant moment in the game. “He (Sergio Canales) is fine, today he told me that He does not feel pain, he is optimal to be able to be and tomorrow will depend on whether he starts or not.“said the coach.

Sergio Canales could play the Clásico Regio | Photo: Jam Media

Sergio Canales was already able to play a Clásico Regio, he did so in the Leagues Cup where with his goal they eliminated the Tigres. Now he will have to play it in the Liga MX where there will be a totally different atmosphere than what happened a couple of months ago.

Rogelio Funes Mori is a doubt

In another case for Ortiz was the situation of Rogelio Funes Mori who in the last game was not considered due to some discomfort but now he has seen improvement in the forward but for now there is no confirmation of whether or not he will be able to play so he will have it. in doubt until the last moment to decide.

“Rogelio surprised me, he did not train with the group but I have seen him train with the physiotherapists and I have chatted with him for a while, he really wants to be able to be there, Tomorrow I will evaluate it a little more specifically. and maybe we can count on him, I don’t know if he will start on the bench,” he said.

Rayados will visit the Volcano this September 23 at 9:05 pm sharp and can be seen completely live on the TUDN and VIX signal.