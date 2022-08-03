Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Rayados de Monterrey has his sights set on facing the Panzas Verdes de León for this next day 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Opening at the BBA Stadium, where the coach, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, could recover two important pieces.

The goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada, and the striker, Rodrigo Aguirre, rejoined the first team training after seeing improvement in their respective injuries that have kept them away from the pitches since matchday 1 and date 3, respectively.

It will be necessary to remember that the Argentine goalkeeper has not yet added any minutes in the Apertura 2022 after suffering a serious injury in the tribute match to Nicolás Sánchez against América de Cali at the Gigante de Acero; his place has been taken care of by the Mexican Luis Cárdenas.

On the other hand, the Charrúa gunner was absent since on matchday 3, visiting Atlético de San Luis, he left the exchange when he felt discomfort in his knee, a situation that made him miss the matches against: Gallos de Querétaro, Club Puebla and Pumas UNAM.

The good news is beginning to arrive for ‘King Midas’, however he will have to analyze the performance of his two players to know when he could reinstate them in his call, it is even expected that both may enter the call but they would be as substitutes.

Esteban Andrada and Rodrigo Aguirre trained in a different way than the rest of the striped cast, who in the morning practice did physical and resistance exercises under the orders of the physical trainer Milton Graniolati, and then played a little soccer in small spaces.

Rayados de Monterrey will receive the Esmeraldas this coming Saturday, August 6 at 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). La Pandilla is in third place with 13 units after a balance of four wins, one draw and one loss.