Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Rayados de Monterrey exhibited to the Braves FC Juarez in it bbva stadium today to sign another victory that brings them closer to the final phase of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. After ten days, they look like the rival to beat by taking the top of the table, with 25 points.

Those led by Victor Manuel Vucetich They announced from 2′ that they were hungry to score at the gate of alfredo talavera, who had a good reaction to the shot of Rodrigo Aguirre on the outskirts of the area.

at 5′ Bravos almost surprised striped with a shot of Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez that scratched the post Edgar Andrada. At 21 ‘the first of the locals arrived at the corner charge of the ‘Ponchito’ Gonzalez who pushed Victor Guzman point blank.

The constant attacks by Rayados de Monterrey made the FC Juarez that ended up losing 3-0 after receiving the annotations of Stefan Medinaover 60′, and Rogelio Funes Moriin 81′.

The Colombian raked the ball and from long distance tried to Alfredo Talavera that he could not do anything because one of his defenses ended up deflecting the number 5, while the Mexican of Argentine origin lowered the ball with his chest to finish off the air and sign the win in the Steel giant.

For the following day, the royals will have an important test at the home of the pachuca champion that crushed the eagles of america0-3, in the Aztec stadium. Besides Braves FC Juarez will remain in eleventh place with 11 units after basting four duels without winning. will receive Rays of the Necaxa in it Olympic Benito Juarez.