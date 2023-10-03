This Tuesday starts Day 11 of the Liga MX with a double game week and Striped Before taking the field he already has the first bad news and that is that his great star Sergio Canales He will not be able to be part of the game because he has not recovered from his injury and has been left without the possibility of playing.

The news was announced by the same club, Rayados de Monterrey, on their social networks, reporting that the Spanish footballer will not be able to be part of the squad for this Tuesday, although it was not made clear if he would also be part of the squad for more duels, although due to the severity of the your injury

Everything seems to indicate that they would have to do without some duels with him.

“The Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club reports that after performing a clinical evaluation and imaging studies, the player Sergio Canales presents a lmyotendinous injury of the rectus femoris of the left quadriceps“, it is read. This resulted after the game against Tigres last week and also during training, which was where it was suffered the most.

Rayados Medical Report on Sergio Canales | Photo: Capture

The footballer could even fly to the United States to be examined by doctors outside the club. so that they can assess your situation and give you a new opinion. For now there is no more information about the Spanish being revised but given the long list of problems

that he has suffered due to injury issues would be an option for Rayados.

Rayados’ 10 arrived for this Apertura 2023 from Betis in Spain. Since his arrival in Liga MX he has played 5 games, all as a starter and scored 3 goals all in 383. During the Leagues Cup It was his debut with the team, adding more goals. For now it is not known if he will be ready for the Matchday 12 duel against FC Juárez.