Rayados de Monterrey It has been one of the teams that have been the most silent at this start of the 2023 Opening and it is that in terms of reinforcements they are at zero, they only have the incorporation of Fernando Ortiz as DT, but now it would break the market with the possible signing of the Spanish Sergio Canalesstraight from the football of the old continent.

As Sergio Treviño from Fox Sports has announced, the footballer, Real Betis and Rayados de Monterrey have everything ready and it would only be a matter of time to make the pass official. The announcement could make it known in the following hours so that he can arrive soon and adapt to the team that has already played its first game.

The 32-year-old Spanish footballer is currently part of the squad of the Real Betis of LaLiga, the only league in which he played minutes in European soccer. He went through teams like Racing de Santander, Real Madrid, Valencia, Real Sociedad and since 2018 with Betis.

Sergio Canales is a teammate of Andrés Guardado at Betis | Photo: EFE

has been selected with Spain and has an extensive career in European tournaments. The only “blemish” in his history is the issue of injuries and that is that this has deprived him of being on the field for a long time. He has even had two cruciate ligament surgeries which makes him prone to more problems.

Rayados currently has 8 untrained players in Mexico and would have one more space left for another element that could be channelsAlthough there is also the possibility that more elements will leave the club in the coming weeks before the summer market closes.