Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Rayados de Monterrey is the absolute leader in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX after triumphing in the 129th edition of the Clásico Regio. With 31 points they established themselves as the first invitee to the Quarterfinal round with five dates to play.

Furthermore, it is not the only achievement that Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s squad aspires to, as they are seven digits away from imposing a new number of points in short tournaments. For now, his best record was obtained in the contests: Closing 2016 and Opening 2017, adding 37 units.

In this tournament they are seven away from exceeding that amount that placed them at the top of the general table after 17 presentations. On the other hand, La Pandilla aspires to be the team with the most points, a record that belongs to Club América since the Apertura 2002.

Las Águilas finished the regular phase with 43 points, Rayados de Monterrey is twelve points away from reaching that figure and aspires to fifteen, so they need four victories to tie with the feathered and five to capture a new mark.

The remaining matches for the northerners will be against Xolos de Tijuana (J13), Club América (J14), Santos Laguna (J15), Mazatlán FC (16) and Pumas UNAM (J17). They accumulate 31 points as a result of ten wins, one tie and one loss.