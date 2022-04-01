Is worth dreaming! Rayados de Monterrey aims very high for his next transfer market in Liga MX, after probing once the possibility of making a rapprochement with the Chilean midfielder, Arturo Vidal, who was already sought by the America club.

Arturo Vidal has been an international with his Chilean national team for several years now, as well as being a high-quality player on the old continent in Serie A. The so-called ‘King’ Arthur on some occasion he made it clear that his intentions after leaving Inter Milan is to emigrate to Brazilian soccer.

At that time he was questioned about Club América, but the Chilean put aside any proposal or interest from the Coapa team, now it’s up to the Rayados de Monterrey team to be able to convince the player who currently plays for Inter Milan and is an undisputed headline so far.

The Chilean earns a salary of 122 million pesos a year in Serie A, a figure that Monterrey must exceed in order to convince the Chilean midfielder to arrive in Liga MX.

In order to sign a player of the stature of Arturo Vidal in Monterrey, the team must get rid of some players in order to recover a considerable profit. One of the players that can be sold is the Dutch striker, Vincent Janssen, who is no longer part of the team’s plans and who earns 47 million pesos a year.

Another that can be sold in Rayados de Monterrey is the Sinaloa defender, Héctor Moreno, who receives a salary of 28 million pesos a year according to the SalarySport portal.