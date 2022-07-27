It was a matter of time for the machinery and gear of Rayados de Monterrey to have an effect on Víctor Manuel Vucetich in Liga MX after his return to the bench. And it is that this tournament Opening 2022the team already has four wins in a row thanks to ‘King Midas’.

With their victory against Puebla yesterday, Rayados de Monterrey is signing one of their best starts in Liga MX, after resounding failures in the last stage at the hands of Javier Aguirre.

On this good streak, the mexican strategist He asks his players not to throw bells to the wind and remain humble above all, since this is just beginning in the 2022 Opening.

“We can’t cast the bells on the fly. They are just five daysthere are 12 dates left, we have to keep rowing forward and not settle for what we’re doing,” he said.

Vucetich He assures that he must strengthen several important points in his squad to continue winning the way they are doing at the moment.

“We must continue to improve and strengthen so as not to fall into a comfort zone or vanity. It can hit us hard, we cannot trust anything, continue day to day,” he said at the Steel Giant after the 1-0 win over Puebla.

One of the points to highlight for Rayados according to Vucetich, is in the forcefulness, since in Puebla they only scored one goal and that must be worked on even more in the week before the games.

“We could have scored more goals, it is something we must continue working on so as not to forgive our rival and that tomorrow it may cost us”, he stressed.