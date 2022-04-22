Mexico.- The negotiations of Chivas Y Raul Gudino have culminated, the Mexican goalkeeper has not reached an agreement with the board, so in June he will be able to start negotiating with the team he wants, the only unknown will be knowing if he will wait until his contract ends until December to leave the club or he will try to leave in the summer since in this second option he would be leaving a little profit for the team.

For several weeks, the issue of Gudiño and Chivas had been one of the things that the team had to resolve, but little by little it became something not so urgent, which directly affected the player, who has now refused to continue with the conversations of a possible renewal and you will only have to wait to solve all that problem and define your future.

Chivas practically forced the goalkeeper to leave the team, first he took away the ownership from one day to the next, he ate bench for some games, then he returned to the goal but for one game and he was no longer a starter, now with the change of DT He hasn’t been able to get a chance either. Then the priority issues were others before yours, Alexis Vega It is what Chivas thinks, so all the resources went to that side, leaving it without possibilities.

Raúl Gudiño will not renew with Chivas | Photo: Jam Media

Now his future is uncertain, there are several things that are yet to be defined, such as his departure, although it is known that he will not renew, he still has a few months left on his contract that ends in December, so he could leave in the summer but that would take away the benefit to earn more in your negotiation since there is a current contract Chivas can still claim something from the sale, on the other hand if he leaves until December it will only be for him the business.

Although there is also the issue that he may not play and they have already made it clear to him this season of Liga MX. But this is one of the many problems that Chivas has for the next tournament because in addition to Gudiño and Vega there are more players who will start the renewal process, many of them veterans of the club, which makes it difficult for them to have enough funds for everyone.

We recommend you read

Raul Gudino In the absence of two games to complete the regular season, it is difficult for him to start as a starter, unless Miguel Jiménez has the need to be absent, otherwise it is difficult for him to have minutes again in Clausura 2022.