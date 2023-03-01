Monterrey, Nuevo León.- One of the first reinforcements that Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti asks for Cruz Azul is the Brazilian, Rafael de Souza Pereira, footballingly known as Rafael Carioca, who in the last few hours has made news for conditioning his renewal with the Tigres UANL.

His agent appeared outside the facilities of the royal team to try to reach an agreement for the continuity of the South American, however things would not go well by declaring that Carioca would not continue in San Nicolás de los Garza but for three more years .

If the feline squad rejects the option to extend Rafa Carioca’s contract for the next three seasons, there will be no agreement, something that would suit the Cruz Azul Machine, which is the main interest in hiring the 33-year-old player.

“It has to be three years considering what he has in his career, because your body plays 30, 39, 40,” remarked the representative, who assured that Cruz Azul and other teams are interested in Rafael Carioca, so he has no doubt that can continue his career in Liga MX.

“A player of that level, who since he has arrived here, always does well, that type of player is always loved by people, it is normal in every contract term. People always seek it, they want it, but they are very determined to remain in Tigres”, he mentioned.

According to Vlamidir García, a TUDN journalist, the meeting between the Tigres UANL board of directors and the Brazilian’s agent was postponed until next week trying to reach an agreement to renew the footballer who has been a member of the club since the Apertura 2017.