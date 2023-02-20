Mexico.- cougars not having a great time right now Closing 2023 They have added a total of 5 games without knowing the victory, where 3 have been defeats, which has begun to generate some discomfort for their fans and the board of directors, who would already be reconsidering the presence of Rafael Bridge in front of the team.

From the beginning this combination of a coach with little experience with university students, although he has played there, and a squad with many deficiencies were a bomb for the fans who from day one confirmed a failure that up to now seems to be coming true.

Now it seems that time has counted at the head of the team and it is that the board would have him test in this next game against Mazatlan FC where he would be facing the worst team in the MX League and if he did not achieve a positive result then he would be seeing how his place on the Pumas bench will no longer be occupied by him.

According to El Universal, they have already raised this possibility with the coach, who has recently accepted that the team is not having a good time and that they are going through a results crisis that they hope they can get out of before they can lose their job.

Pumas is currently ranked 11 out of 18, they have 8 points from 2 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses, they still reach repechage positions so they have a chance to wake up.