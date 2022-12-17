After a couple of years under the command of Andrés Lillini, the cougars began a new era under the technical direction of Raphael Bridge Jr. The strategist took charge of the team after Opening 2022, but for now he has not known victory in front of the university students.

In the Sky Cup, a preparation tournament prior to the Closing 2023the Pumas presented themselves with a 1-1 draw against Toluca, but this Friday they fell 2-1 against Cruz Azul. The university students went into the break with the advantage, but with a great goal from Carlos Rotondi and the same from Rodrigo Cruz, the Machine came back.

“We are aware that this is a pre-season job and we have a total of eight games in the month of December and that leads us to a dosage of minutes that makes us plan everything regardless of how a game or the result takes place”, stated Rafael Bridge at the end of the meeting University Olympic Stadium.

The strategist added that they want to take advantage of this opportunity to see the youngsters and decide if they join the Sub20 or Tabasco Cougars. In addition, he pointed out that he takes defeat with moderation, because although the result hurts, it leaves them a lot of learning and good things that occurred during the development of the game.

“Losing bothers us a lot and more with our fans and at home, but with many positive feelings. We were broad dominators, especially in the first half and also with the awareness that we must reverse specific errors,” added the university coach , whose next game of the sky cup It’s next Tuesday the 20th.

We recommend you read

The Pumas will face the Necaxa o’clock at 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico, and later on Friday the 23rd will face America. The cats will rest on the last day of the group stage of the Sk Cup, but they could be eliminated if they do not add a victory in their next matches.