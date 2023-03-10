Mexico.- The name of Erik Lira has been in a stir in recent days in Blue Cross Well, a supposed interest from at least two Italian soccer teams has been made known, but now the same sports director of the machine has come out to confess that so far there is no interest in him.

Through an interview with ESPN, Oscar Perez announced that so far the offices of Cruz Azul have not reported that teams like Udinese, who supposedly had an interest in the player, have come forward, so they reaffirm that they remain with their feet on the ground to continue defending the Blue Cross colors.

“No, nothing, they are speculations, the truth is that there is nothing, that they have contacted me nothing and my directive nothing either, so they are speculations and sometimes suddenly that worries me because it can generate uncertainty in the player because

I see Erik that the truth is calm, he is a good guy and I hope that he is not going to take away his concentration”, said the former goalkeeper of the machine.

For now, the departure of the Mexican midfielder remains unknown since there is no specific interest from any team, although for the soccer player he has made it clear that he would like to be able to try soccer from other leagues. Another of the topics that the interview touched on is about

Sevilla’s possible interest in Santiago Gimenez where Cruz Azul still has interference by having 50% of the player’s card, ensures that there is no call in this regard either.

“No, we haven’t talked about that yet, but the most important thing here is that he has growth and that he continues to exploit it in sports, that he continues to grow and that it be good for both parties,” said the Perez Rabbit.